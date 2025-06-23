Home / World News / Fake-out in the skies: How US fooled Iran before launching B-2 bombing raid

Fake-out in the skies: How US fooled Iran before launching B-2 bombing raid

Using stealth, decoys, and surprise, the US executed its largest B-2 bomber raid till date on Iran's nuclear sites

operation midnight hammer
The mission marked the largest ever operational strike by B-2 stealth bombers and the second-longest flight in the aircraft’s history (Photo: X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the early hours of Saturday, the US military launched Operation Midnight Hammer, a large-scale and highly coordinated airstrike targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities. But before the actual mission began, it was a calculated deception in the skies that helped the US achieve what Pentagon officials are calling a tactical success.
 
A fleet of B-2 stealth bombers appeared to be heading toward Guam from their base in Missouri, in a movement that analysts believed was routine or possibly part of pre-positioning for any potential conflict. But this group was a decoy.
 
The real operation involved seven B-2 bombers flying east—undetected—for 18 hours. According to details shared by the US Department of Defense on Sunday, June 22, the stealth aircraft kept communication to a minimum, refuelled mid-air, and stayed off radar.
 
As the bombers approached Iranian airspace, a US submarine launched more than two dozen Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles to soften air defences. American fighter jets flew ahead as decoys, scanning for any Iranian aircraft or surface-to-air missiles that might be activated.  ALSO READ | US strike dealt major blow to Iran's nuclear site, says Netanyahu

Largest B-2 strike till date

 
The mission marked the largest ever operational strike by B-2 stealth bombers and the second-longest flight in the aircraft’s history—only exceeded by sorties conducted after the September 11 attacks.
 
The bombers deployed 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—each weighing 30,000 pounds—specifically designed to hit heavily fortified targets. In total, the Pentagon confirmed that more than 125 aircraft were involved in the operation.
 
From a military standpoint, the US says the mission met its objectives.
 
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon, “Iran’s fighters did not fly, and it appears that Iran’s surface-to-air missile systems did not see us throughout the mission. We retained the element of surprise.”
 
Caine added that early assessments indicated "extremely severe damage and destruction" at all three nuclear sites targeted. However, he declined to confirm whether Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been fully eliminated.  ALSO READ | Army to decide 'timing, nature and scale' of response to US attacks: Iran

'Clear devastation', says Pentagon

 
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was more direct in his assessment: “It was clear we devastated the Iranian nuclear program,” he said, speaking alongside General Caine at the Pentagon.
 
Operation Midnight Hammer was executed with a high level of secrecy. According to Caine, “very few people in Washington” were aware of the plan’s timing or scale. Many top US officials only learned of the strikes through a social media post by President Donald Trump on Saturday night.
 
Hegseth also noted that while the broader military preparation had taken months, the final mission planning was completed in just a few weeks.  ALSO READ | US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran

Regional tensions high

 
In the aftermath of the strike, Gulf nations—many of which host US military bases—were on high alert, assessing the potential for further escalation. The US military has also repositioned its assets across the region and increased security measures around American personnel.
 
While the Trump administration has said it is not seeking a wider conflict, it has also made clear that any retaliation from Iran will be met with force.
 
“Iran would be smart to heed those words. He said it before, and he means it,” Hegseth said, referring to Trump’s warning about future US responses.
 
At the same time, Hegseth mentioned that backchannel messages had been sent to Tehran, encouraging diplomatic dialogue over confrontation.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak politicians, others ask govt to review Trump's Nobel Prize nomination

5 killed, over a dozen injured in Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

EV cost no longer a top concern as Uber drivers worry about charging access

Pak to hold National Security Committee meeting after US strikes on Iran

Nato leaders to meet for a summit that could be historic or with divisions

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUSUS-Iran tensionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story