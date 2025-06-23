Fake-out in the skies: How US fooled Iran before launching B-2 bombing raid

In the early hours of Saturday, the US military launched Operation Midnight Hammer, a large-scale and highly coordinated airstrike targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities. But before the actual mission began, it was a calculated deception in the skies that helped the US achieve what Pentagon officials are calling a tactical success.

A fleet of B-2 stealth bombers appeared to be heading toward Guam from their base in Missouri, in a movement that analysts believed was routine or possibly part of pre-positioning for any potential conflict. But this group was a decoy.

The real operation involved seven B-2 bombers flying east—undetected—for 18 hours. According to details shared by the US Department of Defense on Sunday, June 22, the stealth aircraft kept communication to a minimum, refuelled mid-air, and stayed off radar.

ALSO READ | US strike dealt major blow to Iran's nuclear site, says Netanyahu As the bombers approached Iranian airspace, a US submarine launched more than two dozen Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles to soften air defences. American fighter jets flew ahead as decoys, scanning for any Iranian aircraft or surface-to-air missiles that might be activated. Largest B-2 strike till date The mission marked the largest ever operational strike by B-2 stealth bombers and the second-longest flight in the aircraft’s history—only exceeded by sorties conducted after the September 11 attacks. The bombers deployed 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—each weighing 30,000 pounds—specifically designed to hit heavily fortified targets. In total, the Pentagon confirmed that more than 125 aircraft were involved in the operation.

From a military standpoint, the US says the mission met its objectives. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon, “Iran’s fighters did not fly, and it appears that Iran’s surface-to-air missile systems did not see us throughout the mission. We retained the element of surprise.” ALSO READ | Army to decide 'timing, nature and scale' of response to US attacks: Iran Caine added that early assessments indicated "extremely severe damage and destruction" at all three nuclear sites targeted. However, he declined to confirm whether Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been fully eliminated.

'Clear devastation', says Pentagon US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was more direct in his assessment: “It was clear we devastated the Iranian nuclear program,” he said, speaking alongside General Caine at the Pentagon. Operation Midnight Hammer was executed with a high level of secrecy. According to Caine, “very few people in Washington” were aware of the plan’s timing or scale. Many top US officials only learned of the strikes through a social media post by President Donald Trump on Saturday night. ALSO READ | US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran Hegseth also noted that while the broader military preparation had taken months, the final mission planning was completed in just a few weeks.

Regional tensions high In the aftermath of the strike, Gulf nations—many of which host US military bases—were on high alert, assessing the potential for further escalation. The US military has also repositioned its assets across the region and increased security measures around American personnel. While the Trump administration has said it is not seeking a wider conflict, it has also made clear that any retaliation from Iran will be met with force. “Iran would be smart to heed those words. He said it before, and he means it,” Hegseth said, referring to Trump’s warning about future US responses.