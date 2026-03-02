US, Israel pound targets in Iran as Trump signals openness to talk

The US and Israel pounded targets across Iran on Sunday, dropping massive bombs on the country's ballistic missile sites and wiping out warships as part of an intensifying military campaign that followed the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said, as blasts across the country rattled windows and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above the capital city of Tehran.

Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab in a counteroffensive that the US military said resulted in the deaths of three service members - the first known American casualties from the conflict. Israel's rescue services said nine people were killed and 28 wounded in a strike that hit a synagogue in the central town of Beit Shemesh, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 11. Eleven people were still missing after the strike, police said.

But the attacks on Iran showed no signs of relenting as the US and Israel took aim at key military, political and intelligence targets in what appeared to be a widening war that carried the potential for a prolonged conflict that could envelop the Middle East and destabilize it. The strikes, the second time in eight months that the US and Israel had combined against Iran, represented a startling show of military might for an American president who swept into office on an "America First" platform and vowed to keep out of "forever wars." Israel, which had pledged "nonstop" strikes, said it was increasing its attacks, with 100 fighter jets simultaneously striking targets in Tehran, Brig Gen Effie Defrin told reporters at a briefing. The targets included buildings belonging to Iran's air force, its missile command and its internal security force, which violently quashed anti-government protests in January.

The US military, meanwhile, said B-2 stealth bombers struck Iran's ballistic missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs. President Donald Trump said on social media that nine Iranian warships had been sunk and that the Iranian navy's headquarters had been "largely destroyed." In an indication that the conflict could draw in other nations, Britain, France and Germany said Sunday they were ready to work with the US to help stop Iran's attacks. Leaders of the countries said in a joint statement that they were "appalled" by Iran's "reckless" strikes on their allies. In the 12-day war last June, Israeli and American strikes greatly weakened Iran's air defences, military leadership and nuclear program. But the killing of Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for more than three decades, creates a leadership vacuum, increasing the risk of regional instability.

Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to "take over" their government, signalled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran's new leadership. "They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them," he told The Atlantic. Streets of Tehran are largely deserted In Tehran, there was little sign that Iranians had heeded Trump's call for an uprising against the government. The streets were largely deserted as people sheltered during heavy airstrikes, witnesses told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution. The paramilitary Basij, which has played a central role in crushing protests, has set up checkpoints across the city, they said.

Two powerful explosions were heard in Tehran's Niavaran neighbourhood late Sunday. An eyewitness in the city told AP that the windows of their apartment shook violently, and residents came out onto the streets fearing it was too dangerous to stay inside. The witness spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Video footage from Tehran showed plumes of smoke filling the skyline, and the official IRNA news agency reported that parts of the building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) were struck Sunday. In southern Iran, at least 165 people were killed Saturday when a girls' school was struck, and dozens more were wounded, IRNA reported. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area. The US military said it was looking into the reports.

The US military also said Sunday that three service members were killed and five others seriously wounded, without providing further details. It said several others suffered minor injuries and concussions. Iran says new leadership is in place As supreme leader, Khamenei had final say on all major policies since 1989. He led Iran's clerical establishment and the Revolutionary Guard, the two main centers of power in the governing theocracy. The CIA had been tracking the movements of senior Iranian leaders, including Khamenei, for months, according to a person familiar with the operation who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The intelligence was shared with Israeli officials, and the timing of the strikes was adjusted in part because of that information, the person said.

The New York Times reported earlier on the CIA's efforts ahead of the Israeli-US strikes. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a prerecorded message that a new leadership council had begun its work. The country's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said a new supreme leader would be chosen in "one or two days." A senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations, said Trump was eventually willing to talk but that the operation would continue unabated for now. Iran vows revenge for Khamenei killing As word spread of Khamenei's death, some in Tehran could be seen cheering from rooftops, witnesses said. Others mourned as a black flag was raised over the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

An Iranian medical professional in northern Iran said he and colleagues spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating Khamenei's death indoors because armed security forces are still heavily deployed in his city. There were forces stopping and interrogating people celebrating in their cars, but there was no gunfire, said the doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. "It was one of the best nights, if not the best night of our lives," the doctor said in a voice message from the city of Rasht. In fact, "it was actually my first time ever smoking a cigarette. It was a very, very nice time. We didn't sleep at all. And we don't even feel tired." Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, blamed the US and Israel for starting the war. He said he had spoken to his counterparts in the Gulf countries and urged them to pressure the US and Israel to end it.