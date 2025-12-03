Home / World News / US issues arrest detainer for Indian driver involved in Oregon accident

Kumar is currently lodged in Deschutes County jail as he faces criminal charges linked to the fatal accident

arrest
The case follows several similar accidents involving Indian nationals driving heavy goods vehicles in America. Photo: Pexels
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
American immigration officials have asked for custody of an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal motorway accident in Oregon that killed two people in the United States.

Kumar is currently lodged in Deschutes County jail as he faces criminal charges linked to the fatal accident. The US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stated that it will take steps for the custody of Kumar if he is released by local authorities.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Kumar entered the country "illegally" through Arizona in November 2022 and was subsequently granted work authorisation and a commercial driving license by California state authorities.

The case follows several similar accidents involving Indian nationals driving heavy goods vehicles in America. In recent months, US authorities have highlighted at least three other fatal crashes involving undocumented Indian lorry drivers in Florida and California.

Immigration officials say they are increasingly concerned about the number of people entering the country without proper documentation who obtain commercial driving licences from certain US states.

In the United States, individual states, rather than the federal government, issue driving licences. Some states, including California, have enacted laws allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driving licences, arguing this improves road safety by ensuring all drivers are tested and insured.

However, the issuance of commercial driving licences--which permit the operation of large trucks and coaches--to individuals without legal immigration status has become politically contentious.

The cases have become politically charged in America, with incoming administration officials criticising what they term "sanctuary" policies in certain states that limit cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement.

Oregon, where the latest accident occurred, has such policies in place. This means local police do not automatically detain individuals for immigration violations, requiring federal authorities to take separate enforcement action.



Topics :United StatesUS India relations Arrest

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

