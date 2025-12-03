US issues arrest detainer for Indian driver involved in Oregon accident

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

American immigration officials have asked for custody of an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal motorway accident in Oregon that killed two people in the United States.

Kumar is currently lodged in Deschutes County jail as he faces criminal charges linked to the fatal accident. The US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stated that it will take steps for the custody of Kumar if he is released by local authorities.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Kumar entered the country "illegally" through Arizona in November 2022 and was subsequently granted work authorisation and a commercial driving license by California state authorities.

The case follows several similar accidents involving Indian nationals driving heavy goods vehicles in America. In recent months, US authorities have highlighted at least three other fatal crashes involving undocumented Indian lorry drivers in Florida and California. Immigration officials say they are increasingly concerned about the number of people entering the country without proper documentation who obtain commercial driving licences from certain US states. In the United States, individual states, rather than the federal government, issue driving licences. Some states, including California, have enacted laws allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driving licences, arguing this improves road safety by ensuring all drivers are tested and insured.