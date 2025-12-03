Home / World News / Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan conflict, seeks Nobel Prize

Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan conflict, seeks Nobel Prize

We ended eight wars, But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope, Trump said in remarks at a Cabinet Meeting, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:26 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the eight wars he says he has ended.

We ended eight wars...But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope, Trump said in remarks at a Cabinet Meeting, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Every time I end a war, they say, if President Trump ends that war, he's going to get the Nobel Prize'. If I end that war, well, he won't get it for that war, but if he ever gets it for the next war'.

"Now they're saying, if he ever ends the war with Russia and Ukraine, he's going to get the Nobel Prize'. What about the other eight wars? India, Pakistan, think of all the wars I ended. I should get the Nobel Prize for every war, but I don't want to be greedy, Trump said.

The US President said he cares more about the lives being lost in these wars, and added that the 2025 Nobel Prize laureate Venezuelan activist Mara Corina Machado Parisca had said that he deserved the Nobel Prize.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he helped settle the tensions between the two neighbours.

New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Topics :Donald TrumpNobel PrizeTrump administration

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

