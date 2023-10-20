Home / World News / US issues caution for Americans travelling overseas amid Israel-Gaza war

US issues caution for Americans travelling overseas amid Israel-Gaza war

US citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, the advisory said

Press Trust of India Washington
The advisory also urged US citizens to enrol in the 'Smart Traveler Enrollment Program' so that they can receive information and alerts and can be easily located in an emergency overseas | Photo: pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amid the Israel-Gaza war and increasing anti-US protests, the United States on Thursday issued a worldwide caution for Americans travelling overseas.

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution, the travel advisory said.

US citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, the advisory said.

The advisory also urged US citizens to enrol in the 'Smart Traveler Enrollment Program' so that they can receive information and alerts and can be easily located in an emergency overseas.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Thwarted escape attempt by detained Prez Bazoum ousted in coup: Niger Junta

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is 'vital' for US security

US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts 3 missiles heading north out of Yemen

Hundreds in Scotland told to evacuate as northern Europe braces for floods

UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at trickle for now

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelHamasGazaAmericans

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story