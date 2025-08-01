US job growth slows sharply in July, unemployment rate rises to 4.2%

US employment growth slowed more than expected in July while the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised down by a massive 258,000 jobs, pointing to a deterioration in labor market conditions that puts a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve back on the table.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed the unemployment rate rose to 4.2 per cent last month amid a decline in the volatile household employment segment.

People also continued to leave the labor force, though the pace slowed from the prior months.

The US central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the decision undercut confidence the central bank would resume policy easing in September as had been widely anticipated by financial markets and some economists.

Job growth has slowed amid uncertainty over where President Donald Trump's tariff levels will eventually settle. Trump on Thursday slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs ahead of a Friday trade deal deadline, including a 35 per cent duty on many goods from Canada. The labor market is weakening at a time when tariffs are starting to boost inflation. "The door to a Fed rate cut in September just got opened a crack wider," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. "The labor market is not rolling over, but it is badly wounded and may yet bring about a reversal in the US

economy's fortunes. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 73,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 14,000 in June, the fewest in nearly five years, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would increase by 110,000 jobs after rising by a previously reported 147,000 in June. Estimates ranged from no jobs added to an increase of 176,000 positions. Payrolls for May were slashed by 125,000 to only a gain of 19,000 jobs. The BLS described the revisions to May and June payrolls data as "larger than normal." It gave no reason for the revised data but noted that "monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors." Job gains in July continued to be concentrated in the healthcare sector, which added 55,000 positions. Social assistance employment increased by 18,000 jobs.

But federal government employment dropped by another 12,000 positions and is down 84,000 since peaking in January. More job losses are likely after the Supreme Court gave the White House the green light for mass firings as Trump seeks to slash spending and headcount. But the administration has also said several agencies were not planning to proceed with layoffs. Financial markets expect the Fed to resume its monetary policy easing next month after pushing back rate cut expectations to October in the wake of Wednesday's policy decision. The dollar fell versus a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields dropped. DOWNSIDE RISK

Though Powell described the labor market as being in balance because of supply and demand both declining simultaneously, he acknowledged this dynamic was "suggestive of downside risk." The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has reduced labor supply, as has an acceleration of baby boomer retirements. The reduction in immigration flows means the economy now needs to create roughly 100,000 jobs per month or less to keep up with growth in the working-age population, economists estimated. The decline in the unemployment rate to 4.1 per cent in June was in part due to people dropping out of the labor force. The increase in July still left the jobless rate in the narrow 4.0 per cent-4.2 per cent range that has prevailed since May 2024.