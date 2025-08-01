Trump orders trade tariffs on 68 nations: Who has a deal and who doesn't

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced a fresh wave of tariffs, hitting exports from dozens of countries. Starting August 7, a base 10 per cent tariff will apply to all exports entering the US unless a country has a special trade deal. For those without a deal, the new rates range from 10 per cent up to 41 per cent.

CHECK FULL LIST OF COUNTRIES HIT BY NEW TRUMP TARIFFS HERE The White House released the updated tariff list on Thursday, saying this is part of Trump’s effort to revive American manufacturing and reduce trade imbalances. He postponed the original start date of August 1 by a week — just hours before it was to begin.

Trump tariffs: Countries with no deal face steep duties Many of the world’s largest economies still do not have any agreement with the US under the Trump administration. These include: *India (25 per cent) *Taiwan (20 per cent) *Switzerland (39 per cent *Syria (41 per cent) *Iraq (35 per cent) *Algeria (30 per cent) The US President has already imposed additional tariffs on Brazil and India earlier. On Wednesday, he signed an order placing a 50 per cent duty on Brazilian imports , sparing key sectors like aviation, aluminium, and energy. India was hit with a 25 per cent rate, in part because of its continued oil trade with Russia.

ALSO READ: Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit Smaller nations like Lesotho, which were already struggling, are also facing harsh penalties. The apparel sector in the African nation has suffered mass job losses since an earlier 50 per cent tariff was threatened. Even though that was postponed, the country now faces a 15 per cent rate. Which nations have signed trade agreements? Several countries have either finalised deals or are close to completing them. These nations will still see tariffs, but generally at lower rates than others. *European Union: For goods with high existing tariffs: No added duty

*European Union: For goods with low tariffs: A 15 per cent cap minus existing rate *United Kingdom – 10 per cent tariff *Japan – 15 per cent *South Korea – 15 per cent (lower than 25 per cent earlier proposed) *Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines – 19 per cent The Philippines, for example, only received a small benefit — its tariff dropped from 20 per cent to 19 per cent. Canada hit the hardest with tariff hike Canada has been singled out for tougher treatment. From August 1, all Canadian goods not covered under the USMCA will face a 35 per cent tariff, up from the earlier 25 per cent. The White House said this was a response to Canada’s alleged inaction on the opioid crisis and its “retaliatory” trade measures.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh secures 20% US tariff rate, Yunus says 'diplomatic victory' Additionally, if Canadian goods are routed through another country to avoid the tariff, a 40 per cent transshipment levy will apply. Trump tariffs: Smaller countries feel the heat Many smaller and developing nations are among the hardest hit, with little power to negotiate. Nations like Bangladesh (20 per cent), Sri Lanka (20 per cent), Lesotho (15 per cent), and Cambodia (19 per cent) are dealing with severe economic fallout. Explaining his approach, Trump said earlier this month, “There’s 200 countries. You can’t talk to all of them.” The administration has instead focused on quick, selective deals with some nations while applying blanket tariffs to others.