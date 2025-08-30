US lawmaker urges tighter AI chip exports to curb China's military edge

Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the House Select Committee on China sent a letter encouraging US Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to implement a rolling technical threshold (RTT) strategy for AI chip exports to China, designed to offer a slight edge over the most sophisticated chips that China can produce domestically at scale, as stated in the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP) release.

Moreover, this strategy aims to restrict China's total AI computing power to 10 per cent of that of the US to maintain long-term US leadership in AI. The RTT strategy follows the Chairman's disapproval of the renewed sales of Nvidia's H20 equivalent chips to China last month. Chips such as the H20 currently surpass any that are mass-produced by Chinese manufacturers. According to the Select Committee's April 2025 DeepSeek report, these chips played a crucial role in enabling the PRC's leading reasoning model, R1, as mentioned in the SCCCP's release.

"We have repeatedly seen the Chinese Communist Party proliferate its technology and weapons to enable Russia, Iran, and proxy groups to attack American partners and allies. Iran, in particular, will be eager to take advantage of PRC-enabled AI capabilities," writes Moolenaar in the letter. "A version of R1 that DeepSeek has fine-tuned for the PLA using American chips is now a feasible option on the menu of Chinese military capabilities for sale. For example, AI-enabled drone swarms sold to Iran with sophisticated autonomous navigation, cooperative networking, electronic warfare capabilities, and target discrimination could threaten American or Israeli units in the region in ways that current systems may struggle to counter", as quoted by SCCCP's release.