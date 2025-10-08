Home / World News / US lawmakers push for broader bans on chipmaking tool sales to China

US lawmakers push for broader bans on chipmaking tool sales to China

US lawmakers urge broader bans on chipmaking equipment to China after a report found $38 billion of gear bought legally last year, up 66% from 2022, highlighting export rule gaps

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol
The report recommended that the broader bans include tighter restrictions on components that China could use to build its own chipmaking tools | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters SAN FRANCISCO
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US lawmakers are calling for broader bans on chipmaking equipment to China after a bipartisan investigation found that Chinese chipmakers had purchased $38 billion of sophisticated gear last year. 
Inconsistencies in rules issued by the United States, Japan and the Netherlands have led to non-US chip equipment manufacturers selling to some Chinese firms that US companies could not, according to a report published on Tuesday by the US House of Representatives Select Committee on China. 
The committee called for broader bans by the US and its allies on chipmaking tool sales to China, rather than narrower bans on sales to specific Chinese chipmakers. 
The $38 billion was purchased from five top semiconductor manufacturing equipment suppliers, without breaking the law, a 66 per cent increase from 2022, when many of the tool export restrictions were introduced. 
That accounted for nearly 39 per cent of the aggregate sales of Applied Materials, Lam Research, KLA, ASML and Tokyo Electron, the report found. 
"These are the sales that made China increasingly competitive in the manufacture of a wide range of semiconductors, with profound implications for human rights and democratic values around the world," the report said. 
Both US Democratic and Republican administrations have sought to restrict China's ability to make microchips - crucial to fields such as artificial intelligence and military modernization. The two economic superpowers are also vying to sell advanced technology such as AI data centers to other nations. 
Mark Dougherty, president of Tokyo Electron's US unit, said the industry's China sales have started to decline this year, in part due to new regulations and welcomed more coordination between the US and Japanese governments. 
"I think it's clear, from a US perspective, there's an outcome that is still desired that has not yet been achieved," Dougherty told Reuters in an interview. 
ASML and KLA declined to comment. Applied Materials and Lam Research did not respond to a request for comment.
The committee said the toolmakers cooperated with the committee on the report and were informed of its findings. 
Three Chinese firms that have become major customers of toolmakers - SwaySure Technology Co, Shenzhen Pengxinxu Technology Co and SiEn (Qingdao) Integrated Circuits Co - are of particular security concern. 
They were flagged last year by the congressional committee's leaders, Chairman John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, in a letter to the Commerce Department alleging ties to a secret network aiding Huawei Technologies, and US officials barred exports to them in December. 
The report recommended that the broader bans include tighter restrictions on components that China could use to build its own chipmaking tools. 
"China is attempting to rewrite the entire supply chain," said Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank. 
"What used to be niche tool segments are now battlegrounds."  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Day 2 of Gaza peace talks: Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war

Russian oil purchases not bedrock of Indian economy: US trade official

Ecuador President's convoy attacked, 5 held for alleged assassination bid

Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

Trump-backed Van Epps, Democrat Behn win Tennessee special poll primaries

Topics :US ChinaUS China trade warChina US tradechinese chipmakersUS trade

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story