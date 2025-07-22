Home / World News / US to leave UN's cultural body UNESCO again, citing bias against Israel

US to leave UN's cultural body UNESCO again, citing bias against Israel

The US will leave UNESCO again by end-2026, citing "anti-Israel bias," just two years after rejoining under Biden, marking its third exit and second under a Trump administration

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump had already withdrawn from the agency during his previous term in office. (Photo:PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
The United States (US) has announced that it will once again withdraw from the United Nations’ cultural body, UNESCO, just two years after rejoining.
 
This decision is said to be due to what Washington describes as a continuing “anti-Israel bias” within the organisation.
 
Third exit by US
 
This marks the third time that the US has chosen to exit UNESCO. It will also be the second time such a move is taking place under a Trump administration. US President Donald Trump had already withdrawn from the agency during his previous term in office. The US later returned in 2023, after a five-year break, under former President Joe Biden’s leadership.
 
According to the announcement, the latest decision to exit UNESCO will come into effect at the end of December 2026.

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited Nations

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

