US to leave UN's cultural body UNESCO again, citing bias against Israel

The United States (US) has announced that it will once again withdraw from the United Nations’ cultural body, UNESCO, just two years after rejoining.

This decision is said to be due to what Washington describes as a continuing “anti-Israel bias” within the organisation.

Third exit by US

This marks the third time that the US has chosen to exit UNESCO. It will also be the second time such a move is taking place under a Trump administration. US President Donald Trump had already withdrawn from the agency during his previous term in office. The US later returned in 2023, after a five-year break, under former President Joe Biden’s leadership.