Home / World News / Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Deir al-Balah, raising alarm over hostages

Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Deir al-Balah, raising alarm over hostages

Israel's push into Deir al-Balah prompts concern from hostage families and UN agencies, as WHO confirms staff detentions and Gaza warns of starvation deaths

Gaza, Gaza strike
Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 130 Palestinians had been killed and over 1,000 injured | Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Israeli tanks advanced into the southern and eastern districts of Deir al-Balah in Gaza for the first time on Monday, according to a Reuters report. The military had previously avoided these areas over suspicions that Hamas was holding hostages there.
 
Deir al-Balah is densely populated with Palestinians displaced over nearly 22 months of conflict. Following an evacuation order from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), hundreds of residents fled west and south as the military signalled plans to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure in the district.
 
Homes, mosques shelled
 
Local medical said tank shelling hit residential areas and mosques, killing at least three Palestinians and injuring several more.
 
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that two UN guesthouses were also struck, despite the Israeli military being informed of their coordinates. “UN staff remain in Deir al-Balah, and two UN guesthouses have been struck, despite parties having been informed of the locations of UN premises, which are inviolable. These locations – as with all civilian sites – must be protected, regardless of evacuation orders,” he said.
 
WHO says staff, family members detained
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that its staff accommodation and main warehouse in Deir al-Balah were also hit. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said two WHO personnel and two of their relatives were detained by Israeli forces. Three were later released, while one remains in custody.
 
Hostage families demand clarity from Israeli leadership
 
Israeli military forces had refrained from entering this area due to concerns that Hamas may be holding hostages there. It is estimated that around 20 of the remaining 50 hostages are still alive. Families of the captives have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and the Chief of the Army to explain what measures are being taken to protect the hostages amid the new offensive.
 
Gaza warns of mass deaths due to hunger
 
Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 130 Palestinians had been killed and over 1,000 injured across the territory in the past 24 hours—one of the highest casualty tolls in weeks. The ministry, operated by Hamas, warned of possible “mass deaths” due to starvation, which it says has already killed at least 19 people since Saturday.
 
Hospitals face severe shortages
 
Health officials warned that hospitals are running critically low on fuel, medical supplies, and food. Khalil Al-Deqran, a spokesperson for the ministry, said that medical workers are surviving on a single meal per day, with patients arriving in critical condition from exhaustion and malnutrition.
 
“Israel has the obligation to allow and facilitate by all the means at its disposal the humanitarian relief provided by the United Nations and by other humanitarian organizations,” Dujarric reiterated.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran president to visit Pakistan on July 26 to strengthen bilateral ties

Bangladesh Air Force jet crash: Death toll rises to 27, 170 injured

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Trump deploys more immigration agents to NYC after migrant shoots officer

WHCA slams White House for excluding WSJ from Scotland trip over coverage

Topics :GazaisraelpalestineWHOBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story