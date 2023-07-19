Home / World News / US may ban lawmakers from trading on Street, new poll shows public support

US may ban lawmakers from trading on Street, new poll shows public support

The bill from Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) and Josh Hawley (R, Mo) is the latest in a series of measures to be introduced in Congress in response to WSJ's Capital Asset series last year

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

bs reporter
19 July
 
Two US Senators are poised to introduce bipartisan legislation later this week that will prohibit lawmakers from owning stocks in individual companies and blind trusts, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
 
The bill from Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) and Josh Hawley (R, Mo) is the latest in a series of measures to be introduced in Congress in response to WSJ’s Capital Asset series last year, which found that many top executive-branch employees owned stocks in companies that their agencies helped to regulate.
 
“It is critical that the Americans know that their elected leaders are putting the public first,” Gillibrand in a statement, “not looking for ways to line their own pockets.”
 
Employees of the executive branch face strict conflict-of-interest rules that prohibit them from owning or trading shares in companies that they oversee as part of their jobs.
 
The bill includes stiff penalties for government officials who violate the rules. Employees of the executive branch would have to forfeit any profits from stock trading and face fines of $10,000 or more, the report said. The new bill would outright ban ownership of individual stocks by members of Congress and their aides, according to the report. Lawmakers and their aides are currently allowed to own and trade individual stocks as long as they don’t make investment decisions based on non-public information they learn from their jobs in Congress, it said. 
 
Under the new bill, members of Congress would face a penalty of at least 10 per cent of the value of the prohibited investments for not complying with the ban.

Also Read

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Surge in harmful content on Twitter a barrier to advertiser return

Taliban uses tasers to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban

China man kept 7 cows in apartment, asked to remove animals by neighbours

Upper house of Russian parliament gives nod to ban on gender changes

What is purse furniture, and why is it gaining popularity on the internet?

Topics :stock market tradingUS Senate

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story