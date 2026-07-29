US military thwarts Iranian missile on troops, Saudi intercepts drones

Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at American forces in the West Asia on Tuesday, shattering a brief pause in fighting as mediators tried to get both sides back to negotiations and toward a ceasefire, the US military said.

All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, US Central Command said in a statement, adding that US forces "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness." The United States and Iran had experienced a period of calm, during which neither announced attacks for days following weeks of escalation over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf waterway and narrow chokepoint through which 20 per cent of the world's oil normally flows.

Iran effectively closed the strait when the war began by firing at freighters and tankers off its coast or threatening, too. Following the signing of an interim ceasefire deal in June, a battle for control over the strait has erupted. Iran demanded that ships use a route near its coastline and said it can potentially charge fees. Ships were increasingly navigating a southern route along the coast of Oman under a US overwatch operation when Iran attacked some vessels. Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drone attacks Saudi Arabia said earlier on Tuesday that it shot down drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq for a second day, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have forced a Saudi oil tanker to turn around as part of their self-styled blockade of the kingdom.

The kingdom's Defence Ministry said in a statement that air defences intercepted and destroyed several drones that had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the nation's eastern region. It said the attacks were "once again launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-affiliated terrorist militias." Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered security agencies to investigate after the Saudis alleged a similar attack on Monday. The Iraqi military said in a statement that Iraq is committed to "preventing Iraqi territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries." The Iraqi militias have denied any role in the drone attacks. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed groups, called the Saudi claims "fabrications" and implied that Monday's attacks were carried out by the Houthis, who had themselves claimed to have attacked Saudi oil facilities.

A Saudi oil tanker is targeted Meanwhile, the Houthis claim to have fired missiles at the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal, forcing it to turn back. Last week, they announced a blockade of Saudi shipping, putting another key West Asian waterway - through the Bab el-Mandeb strait leading to the Red Sea - at risk. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said a tanker reported hearing explosions while travelling in the southern Red Sea. It did not name the tanker but said the crew and vessel were safe. The rebels fired on at least one Saudi tanker in the Red Sea last week.

Iran and the US paused their fighting over the weekend, though tensions remain high even as officials said mediators achieved progress in getting the two sides back to negotiations. Iran said Tuesday that US strikes during an earlier period of escalation destroyed an airport and a marine control tower, and caused damage to 12 bridges and two tunnels, among other infrastructure. The US military said at the time that it had struck numerous military targets in response to Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Arab countries hosting US forces.