Boeing posts larger-than-expected Q2 loss on Air Force One costs

Boeing on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss after taking a $280 million charge on its troubled Air Force One replacement program, but generated positive free cash flow as its turnaround plans gained momentum.

It took the charge due to higher engineering costs to ensure it delivers the ‌two delayed U.S. presidential plane replacements in 2028, contributing to a $428 ​million net loss for the second quarter.

Despite the charge ​and larger-than-expected loss, Boeing's share price rose by 4% in midday trading, as investors appeared to respond to Boeing's steady, continued progress ​in improving production and its increased free cash flow in the quarter. The core loss per share of 76 cents was worse than analysts' average expected loss per share of 30 cents, according to LSEG data, though narrower than the $1.24 per share core loss in the same period last year.

Boeing recorded $631 million of free cash flow, compared to a negative $200 million during the second quarter of 2025. ​The cash flow bump was due in part to higher customer payments than anticipated, according to the company. The U.S. planemaker is maintaining its guidance ‌of $1 billion to $3 billion in free cash flow for the year, which would be its first positive result since ​2023, as it increases production of its best-selling 737 MAX narrow-body jets. Boeing also increased capital investments in the quarter compared to last year, due largely to expanding capabilities for 787 production in South Carolina and military jet production in the St. Louis, Missouri, area.