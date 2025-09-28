Home / World News / US mulls supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, says JD Vance

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), and would be a powerful asset in Ukraine's arsenal as it fights back against regular barrages of Russian missile and drone attacks

"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said. (Photo: PTI)
Sep 28 2025 | 11:05 PM IST
The United States is considering Ukraine's request to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for its effort to push back against Russian invaders, Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelenskyy has asked the United States to sell Tomahawks to European nations that would send them to Ukraine. Vance said on Fox News Sunday that US President Donald Trump would make the "final determination" on whether to allow the deal. 
"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said. 
Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), and would be a powerful asset in Ukraine's arsenal as it fights back against regular barrages of Russian missile and drone attacks. 
Such a weapons delivery would almost certainly be seen by Russia as an escalation in its war in Ukraine. 
Trump has denied Ukraine's requests for use of long-range missiles in the past but has grown frustrated at Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to reach a peace deal. 
Vance also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled with little in the way of territorial gains recently. 
"We've been actively pursuing peace from the very beginning of the administration, but the Russians have got to wake up and accept reality here. A lot of people are dying. They don't have a lot to show for it," he said.
 

Sep 28 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

