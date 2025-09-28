US mulls supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, says JD Vance

The United States is considering Ukraine's request to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for its effort to push back against Russian invaders, Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelenskyy has asked the United States to sell Tomahawks to European nations that would send them to Ukraine. Vance said on Fox News Sunday that US President Donald Trump would make the "final determination" on whether to allow the deal.

"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), and would be a powerful asset in Ukraine's arsenal as it fights back against regular barrages of Russian missile and drone attacks.