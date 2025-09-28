Home / World News / Trump will speak at hastily-called meeting of military leaders on Oct 2

Trump will speak at hastily-called meeting of military leaders on Oct 2

Across the military, there are 800 generals and admirals of all ranks. Many command thousands of service members and are stationed across the world in more than a dozen countries and time zones. (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
Sep 28 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
President Donald Trump will speak at a hastily-called meeting of top military leaders on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of his plans.

Hundreds of generals and admirals senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher and their top advisers have been summoned for the gathering at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, with little notice by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The person was not authorised to discuss the president's plans before a public announcement about his attendance and spoke on condition of anonymity.

News about the meeting broke Thursday, and Trump didn't seem to know about it when first asked by reporters during an Oval Office appearance.

The Pentagon's top spokesman has confirmed that Hegseth will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.

Across the military, there are 800 generals and admirals of all ranks. Many command thousands of service members and are stationed across the world in more than a dozen countries and time zones.

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

