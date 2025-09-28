Echoes of 2007 grow louder as risky debt, buyouts raise concerns

Massive leveraged buyouts. An ever-growing pile of risky debt. Early signs that subprime consumers are falling behind.

It may not be 2007 all over again, but history is at least rhyming here. Then it was TXU Corp.’s $44 billion LBO, now its Electronic Arts Inc.’s potential $50 billion buyout. Then it was subprime mortgage bonds, now it’s private credit, among other kinds of debt. Then subprime consumers were missing mortgage payments, now they’re falling behind on auto loans.

There are some key differences between now and 2007. Banks are more heavily regulated and have larger equity cushions. Consumers haven’t borrowed as much this time around. LBO firms are using more equity for buyouts. And it’s not yet clear whether financial markets will ever see widespread losses from private credit.

But even if global financial crisis 2.0 doesn’t come, investors may well be in for a rough ride in the coming months as frothy financial markets come to terms with a cyclical slowdown. Bonds and stocks that have gained in recent months could return to Earth. Risk premiums on US high-grade corporate bonds reached their tightest in 27 years earlier this month, and are still hovering close to those levels. “With valuations this high it doesn’t take much to bring some fear back into the market,” said Bill Zox, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. But with the Federal Reserve cutting rates now, “the echoes of the financial crisis are faint.”

Early Signs Any signs of trouble in the economy are still early. The US unemployment rate in August rose to the highest level since 2021, while job growth cooled notably. A report on Friday said US consumer sentiment fell in September to a four-month low. Debt markets have broadly grown fast over the last decade. The US high-grade market was less than $4 trillion in early 2015, and now has about $7.6 trillion outstanding. Private credit has evolved into a more than $1.7 trillion market relatively quickly. “There are things every day that I see where I’m like, ‘This is frothy,’ but it’s really hard to know how much contagion there will be from some of these clearly frothy headline events,” said Hunter Hayes, chief investment officer at Intrepid Capital Management.

In recent months, a series of market watchers have sounded alarms about corporate debt markets. Jamie Dimon said in June that he wouldn’t be buying credit if he were a fund manager. Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said soon after that his firm had been cutting back exposure to junk bonds, because valuations don’t reflect the risks. Josh Easterly, co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Sixth Street Partners, pointed to heavy risks in May. The 2007 to 2009 global financial crisis was catastrophic for the global economy. Governments worldwide had to pump trillions of dollars into the financial system to prevent collapse. Analysts at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimated in 2013 that the crisis cost the US at least $6 trillion to $14 trillion in lost output, noting that lost consumption and other negative consequences of the downturn would probably bring that figure even higher.