US offers 'bridge' proposal to extend Gaza ceasefire, seek permanent peace

The United States has presented a "bridge" proposal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, allowing time to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict, the White House said in a statement.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Council official Eric Tager presented the proposal in Qatar on Wednesday, according to a statement from their offices.

"On Wednesday evening in Doha, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a "bridge" proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, and allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire," the statement read.

The proposal calls for Hamas to continue releasing hostages in exchange for prisoners based on a previously established formula. It also extends the phase-1 ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Under the "bridge" proposal, Hamas would release living hostages in exchange for prisoners in accordance with previous formulas; the phase-one ceasefire would be extended to enable the resumption of significant humanitarian assistance; and the US would work towards a durable solution to this intractable conflict during the extended ceasefire period," the statement read.

Witkoff emphasized that mediators, including Qatar and Hamas, have made it clear to Hamas that the "bridge" proposal must be implemented soon.

"Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon- and that dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," he said.

Also Read

Witkoff criticized Hamas for publically claiming flexibility in ceasefire negotiations while privately making impractical demands.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire. Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not. Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes," he said.