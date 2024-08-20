Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US oil, gas M&A activity rose 57% in 2023 as industry consolidated: Report

US oil, gas M&A activity rose 57% in 2023 as industry consolidated: Report

The jump in spending on dealmaking and expanding reserves marks a shift in strategy following a years-long focus on shareholder returns over growth, which many firms had employed

Oil and gas exploration
M&A activity is expected to continue this year and into 2025, driven by more mega deals, Ernst & Young said | Photo: Reuters
Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dealmaking activity in the oil and gas industry increased 57 per cent last year as energy companies boosted development spending, driven by higher cash flows from profits in prior years, according to a report released on Tuesday.
 
Top energy companies spent $49.2 billion on mergers and acquisitions in 2023, up from $31.4 billion in 2022, according to a report from Ernst & Young. The increase was mainly driven by mega deals among integrated oil and gas companies.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

M&A activity is expected to continue this year and into 2025, driven by more mega deals, EY said.
 
Money spent on tapping oil and gas also increased last year, with exploration and development expenditures growing 28 per cent to $93.1 billion.
 
The jump in spending on dealmaking and expanding reserves marks a shift in strategy following a years-long focus on shareholder returns over growth, which many firms had employed in a bid to lure back investors who had fled the sector.
 
Last year, oil and gas companies halved spending on dividends and share repurchases payments to $28.9 billion from a record $57.7 billion in 2022.
 

More From This Section

19 dead, 11 injured in Balochistan as heavy monsoon rainfall causes havoc

Biden passes baton to Harris, says she will be 'historic president'

Joe Biden gives Harris an enthusiastic endorsement, gets rousing ovation

Activist Jesse Jackson makes surprise appearance at DNC, receives tribute

Edgar Bronfman submits roughly $4.3 bn rival bid for Paramount Global

The sector-wide consolidation spurred M&A activity, boosting companies' overall expenditures to $142.3 billion, 36 per cent higher than in 2022.
 
"We started to see in 2023 a focus to consolidate the positions that operators had," Bruce On, a partner at EY's strategy and energy transactions group, said in an interview, noting a shift in strategy to invest in core operations.
 
Companies flush with cash were focused on driving efficiency through scale and leveraging existing operations, he said.
Their profits fell 55 per cent in 2023 to $83.9 billion, primarily due to lower West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil spot prices, the report said.
 
Chevron was the top buyer of properties in 2023 with total property acquisition costs of $10.6 billion, largely due to its $6.3 billion deal to buy Denver-based oil exploration and production company PDC Energy, the report said.
 
Exxon Mobil completed the $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources in May this year. In October, Chevron announced an agreement to buy oil producer Hess for $53 billion. The deal, however, is delayed until at least mid-2025 due to a legal dispute.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Value of mergers and acquisitions at lowest level in at least 76 months

Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles: Reports

Infosys to acquire German firm in-tech in 450 mn euro all-cash deal

Magicrete completes process of acquisition of majority stake in Maxlite

UK tycoon Mike Lynch missing: How a luxury yacht sank in freak Sicily storm

Topics :Mergers & Acquisitionsmergersmergers and acquisitionsoil and gas sectorUS oil pricesUS economy

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story