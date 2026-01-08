Home / World News / US open to China's limited presence in Venezuela, not oil control

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright
Chris Wright. Image: X@SecretaryWright
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:11 PM IST
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said there was room to balance roles for both the United States and China in Venezuela to allow for commerce but that Washington would not allow Beijing to have major control over the Latin American country.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Wright also said he expected see Chevron, opens new tab quickly grow its activities in Venezuela with ConocoPhillips, opens new tab and Exxon Mobil, opens new tab also looking to play a constructive role.

"I think you will probably see some long-term involvement of China in Venezuela. As long as ...America is the dominant force there, the rule of law, the United States controls oil flow. That will be fine," he told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" program.

"Is there a balance that can be had with China? I think there is so."

"In that framework, where Venezuela's main partner ... is the United States, can there be commerce with China? Sure. Are we going to allow Venezuela to become a client state of China? Absolutely not," he added.

Wright also said he had been talking to the executives of top US oil companies since Saturday and that many companies were disappointed that they were not invited to Friday's industry meeting at the White House, though he did not name any.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

