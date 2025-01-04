Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, maintains support to ally

US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, maintains support to ally

The Biden administration says it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen

Israel Flag, Israel
Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but US policy has largely remained unchanged | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The administration of President Joe Biden has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, a US official said on Friday, with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands. 
The deal would need approval from the House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells, Axios reported earlier. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to Axios. 
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. 
Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but US policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the United States approved the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel. 
The Biden administration says it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. 
Facing international criticism, Washington has stood by Israel during its assault on Gaza that has displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide accusations that Israel denies. 

Also Read

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza as ceasefire talks to resume in Qatar

Israel struggles to deter escalating attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels

Israeli strike hits Gaza humanitarian zone as Netanyahu OKs talks in Qatar

26 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza humanitarian zone, elsewhere

Israeli Air Force eliminates head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in Gaza

The Gaza health ministry puts the death toll at over 45,000 people, with many additional feared buried under rubble. 
Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the 15-month-old Israeli war in Gaza that was triggered after an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. 
Washington, Israel's biggest ally and weapons supplier, has also previously vetoed UN Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza. 
Democrat Biden is due to leave office on Jan. 20, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump will succeed him. Both are strong backers of Israel. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Orleans attack: FBI uncovers bomb materials; Jabbar planned for weeks

Consumer prices may rise in poor nations by 2050 despite climate policies

After New York, mass shooting leaves 4 injured in Northeast DC; probe on

Here's why US flags are being flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day

Six Indian Americans sworn-in as members of US House of Representatives

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineIsrael Iran ConflictLebanonHezbollahHamas

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story