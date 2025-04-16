'Harvard has lost its way': Trump renews threats over aid, 'woke' policies

US President Donald Trump has intensified his standoff with Harvard University, making it a centrepiece of his broader campaign against elite academic institutions. The dispute, rooted in funding and ideological differences, has escalated with Trump threatening financial and legal repercussions against the university. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Everyone knows that Harvard has ‘lost its way'. They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the WORST and MOST INCOMPETENT mayors in the history of our Country, to ‘teach’ municipal management and government,” he wrote. “These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil.”

The US President further accused the institution of filling its ranks with “woke, Radical Left” individuals. He claimed they were unqualified and fostered a culture of failure among students. “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,’” Trump added.

Further, Trump also referred to the recent plagiarism controversy involving Harvard’s former president, saying, “When it got so bad that they just couldn't take it anymore, they moved this grossly inept woman into another position, teaching, rather than firing her ON THE SPOT.”

Also Read

Trump vs Harvard: Threats to strip federal support

The attack comes on the heels of Trump’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard. He has also warned of revoking the university’s tax-exempt status unless it complies with demands for structural organizational reforms. These demands include changes to student selection, hiring policies, and the introduction of federal audits into academic departments and programmes. However, Harvard President Alan Garber has pushed back, saying that the institution would not compromise its core values. “The school would not ‘negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights,’” Garber said on Tuesday, drawing a line against political pressure.

White House justifies action