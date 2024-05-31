Home / World News / US Presidential polls: Trump can vote for himself if he remains out of jail

US Presidential polls: Trump can vote for himself if he remains out of jail

So as long as Trump isn't sent to prison, he can vote for himself in Florida in November's election

Donald Trump, Trump
Image: Bloomberg
AP Denver (US)
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump may be convicted of a felony and reside in Florida, a state notorious for restricting the voting rights of people with felony convictions. But he can still vote as long as he stays out of prison in New York state.

That's because Florida defers to other states' disenfranchisement rules for residents convicted of out-of-state felonies. In Trump's case, New York law only removes the right to vote for people convicted of felonies when they're incarcerated. Once they're out of prison, their rights are automatically restored, even if they're on parole, per a 2021 law passed by the state's Democratic legislature.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If a Floridian's voting rights are restored in the state of conviction, they are restored under Florida law, Blair Bowie of the Campaign Legal Centre wrote in a post explaining the state of law, noting that people without Trump's legal resources are often confused by Florida's complex rules.

So as long as Trump isn't sent to prison, he can vote for himself in Florida in November's election.

Trump was convicted on Thursday of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

A lifelong New Yorker, Trump established residency in Florida in 2019, while he was in the White House.

Even if he is elected president again, Trump will not be able to pardon himself of state charges in New York. The president's pardon power applies only to federal crimes.

Also Read

Former US Prez Trump found guilty on all 34 counts, sentencing on July 11

Donald Trump's guilty verdict adds twist to 2024 race: A convicted felon

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

In Donald Trump's conviction, imprisonment rare but not unprecedented

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

China factory activity contracts in May in surprise hit to growth outlook

Trump appeals to donors to contribute to embattled presidential campaign

Donald Trump's guilty verdict adds twist to 2024 race: A convicted felon

Key moments in Donald Trump's trial that led to the guilty verdict

Trump spent decades fighting the law, law has finally caught up with him

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US presidential electionsDonald TrumpDonald Trump JrUS Supreme CourtUS government

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story