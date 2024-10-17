Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US Prez Biden cancels another $4.5 bn student debt for over 60k borrowers

US Prez Biden cancels another $4.5 bn student debt for over 60k borrowers

Republicans have described student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others receive no such relief

Joe Biden, Biden
In total, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $175 billion in student debt relief. | Photo: PTI
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Joe Biden on Thursday canceled another $4.5 billion in student debt for over 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans cancelled to over 1 million.
 
In total, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $175 billion in student debt relief for nearly 5 million borrowers through various actions, the White House said in a statement.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Republicans have described the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others receive no such relief.
 
Earlier this month, St. Louis-based US District Judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from "mass canceling" student loans and forgiving principal or interest under the plan, pending the outcome of the state's lawsuit.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US launches strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Yemen

US elections: Harris vows to be different than Biden in fiery Fox interview

Harris will cut her own path as President with fresh perspective: Biden

Inside Joe Biden's 'war' room: Heads of state and heads of hair

Florida's resilience grows post-hurricanes, embracing future storms

Topics :Joe BidenUS presidential electionsUS President

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story