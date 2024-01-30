US pulls some of Venezuela's sanctions relief as court blocks oppn leader

The US government on Monday pulled back part of the sanctions relief it granted Venezuela last year, following through on its threat after the South American country's highest court blocked the presidential candidacy of an opposition leader.

The Department of the Treasury gave companies transacting with Venezuela's state-owned mining company until February 13 to wind down operations. The department had allowed transactions with the mining company in October after the government of President Nicols Maduro reached an agreement with the US-backed opposition faction to work toward levelling the playing field ahead of the presidential election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Friday, however, the prospect of a free presidential election was dealt a heavy blow when the country's highest court upheld a ban on the candidacy of Mara Corina Machado, a longtime government foe and winner of the primary held by the opposition.

Machado, a former lawmaker, won the opposition's independently run presidential primary with more than 90 per cent of the votes. Her victory came despite the government announcing a 15-year ban on her running for office just days after she formally entered the race in June.