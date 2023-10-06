Home / World News / Hand grenade fragments found in Wagner chief's plane crash: Putin

Hand grenade fragments found in Wagner chief's plane crash: Putin

While Putin noted that the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint that the plane was brought down by an accidental grenade explosion

AP Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that fragments of a hand grenade have been found in the bodies of people who died in an August crash of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane.

Putin added that experts investigating the crash found no indication that the plane had suffered an external impact. All 10 people on board, including Wagner mercenary group chief Prigozhin, were killed.

While Putin noted that the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint that the plane was brought down by an accidental grenade explosion.

Prigozhin's aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades and eroded his authority.

Exactly two months after the rebellion's start, a plane carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants crashed on August 23 while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Also Read

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash: Russia

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

Wagner chief Prigozhin who led rebellion against Putin dies in plane crash

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

X to test three tiers of premium service in the latest Musk overhaul

Bankman-Fried lied to the world as he built crypto empire: Prosecutors

Apotex seeks $118 million from Panacea for collaboration pact breach

EU approves world's first green bond standards to avoid greenwashing

Pelosi, Hoyer get evicted from prime capitol space after McCarthy ousted

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaplane crash

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story