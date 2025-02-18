Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US, Russia conclude first talks without Ukraine as Moscow makes new demand

US, Russia conclude first talks without Ukraine as Moscow makes new demand

Talks in the Saudi capital underscored the rapid pace of US efforts to halt the conflict, less than a month after Trump took office and six days after he spoke by phone to Putin

Russia-US flag
Even while the meeting was under way, Russia signalled a hardening of its demands. | Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US and Russian officials held more than four hours of talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, their first on ending the war in Ukraine, as Kyiv and its European allies watched anxiously from the sidelines and Moscow raised a major new demand. 
Interfax news agency quoted Russian negotiator Yuri Ushakov as saying the talks went well, and conditions were discussed for a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.  ALSO READ: Top Russian, US officials meet for talks on Ukraine war without Kyiv 
Ushakov said a summit was unlikely to take place next week. 
But the talks in the Saudi capital underscored the rapid pace of US efforts to halt the conflict, less than a month after Trump took office and six days after he spoke by phone to Putin. 
Even while the meeting was under way, Russia signalled a hardening of its demands. 
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow it was "not enough" for Nato not to admit Ukraine as a member. She said the alliance must go further by disavowing a promise it made at a summit in Bucharest in 2008 that Kyiv would join at a future, unspecified, date. 

Also Read

Nato must decline membership promise to Ukraine: Russia's foreign ministry

Putin willing to negotiate with Zelenskyy 'if necessary', says Kremlin

Top Russian, US officials meet for talks on Ukraine war without Kyiv

No seat for Ukraine as US and Russia hold crucial talks in Saudi Arabia

European leaders hold emergency talks, fear Trump leaving age-old allies

"Otherwise, this problem will continue to poison the atmosphere on the European continent," she said. There was no immediate response from Nato members or the United States. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has consistently demanded Nato membership as the only way to guarantee Kyiv's sovereignty and independence from its nuclear-armed neighbour. 
He and European leaders are worried that Trump could cut a hasty deal with Moscow that ignores their security interests, rewards Russia for its invasion and leaves Putin free to threaten Ukraine or other countries in the future. 
Critics say that Trump's team, by ruling out Nato membership for Ukraine and saying that Kyiv's desire to win back all its lost territory is an illusion, has made major concessions in advance. US officials say they are simply recognising reality. 
Ukraine says no peace deal can be made on its behalf. "We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us," Zelenskiy said last week.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Donald Trump

'Everyone must go': Why this New Zealand tourism campaign is facing flak

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to invest $628 million in hydrogen venture

China tech stocks surge as Xi's meeting fuels hopes of policy shift

J&J begins critical court hearing over $10 billion baby powder settlement

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineSaudi Arabia

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story