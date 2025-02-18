'Everyone must go': Why this New Zealand tourism campaign is facing flak

New Zealand’s latest tourism campaign, featuring the slogan ‘Everyone must go!’, is drawing sharp criticism from opposition political parties and social media users who argue it sounds more like a clearance sale ad than a travel invitation, reported CNN.

The NZ$500,000 (Rs 24.8 million) campaign, aimed at attracting Australian tourists, features visitors marvelling at New Zealand’s breathtaking landscapes. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon defended the initiative on Sunday, emphasising its role in boosting tourism and reviving an economy that fell into recession in late 2024.

“Visitor numbers from Australia are currently at about 88 per cent of 2019 levels — this campaign will encourage more of our neighbours to book now and come on over,” said Louise Upston, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

“What this Tourism New Zealand campaign says to our Aussie mates is that we’re open for business, there are some great deals on, and we’d love to see you soon,” she said.

Critics slam the slogan and lack of infrastructure investment

Despite government optimism, critics have downplayed the campaign’s slogan, with some saying it sounds like a discount store promotion or even a public restroom sign.

Beyond the phrasing, opposition politicians have raised deeper concerns about the government’s push to increase visitor numbers without adequate investment in tourism infrastructure.

Labour’s tourism spokesperson, Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, warned that attracting more tourists without improving roads, accommodations, and public facilities could put the sector under strain. “Without any commitment from the government to invest in improving infrastructure to support the influx and numbers they want to attract… that’s a risk,” she told RNZ, New Zealand’s public broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Green Party tourism spokesperson Celia Wade-Brown criticized the government for spending tourist tax funds on marketing instead of conservation. “That money should be protecting the very wildlife that people come to see,” she argued.

Social media mocks campaign amid emigration surge

As the government works to draw in Australian tourists, New Zealand has been facing record-high emigration. Official data shows that more Kiwis left the country in 2024 than ever before, leading social media users to mock the campaign’s unintended double meaning.

Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) sarcastically pointed out the irony of the slogan “Everyone must go!” in the context of rising emigration figures.

Labour lawmaker Barbara Edmonds chimed in, posting, “New Zealanders are voting with their feet, leaving in record-high numbers—just as the govt begins focusing on marketing to Australians.”

Tourism’s role in New Zealand’s economy

Tourism has long been a key pillar of New Zealand’s economy. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the country’s largest export industry, employing nearly 7 per cent of the workforce in 2023, according to Tourism New Zealand.

However, the sector has struggled to recover, with Luxon admitting that visitor numbers “haven’t rebounded as they should.” To encourage more arrivals, the government recently relaxed visa rules, allowing tourists to work remotely while visiting, provided their jobs are based overseas.