US says it will allow more flights by Chinese airlines to match number

The Biden administration will let Chinese airlines add more flights to the US to match the number of flights that China allows US airlines to fly between the two nations

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
The Biden administration will let Chinese airlines add more flights to the U.S. to match the number of flights that China allows U.S. airlines to fly between the two nations.

The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese airlines increase from eight to 12 U.S.-China round trips per week. That is still a fraction of the flights that were allowed between the two countries before the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said in a filing Wednesday that it was acting in response to China's announcement in late December that it would lift certain restrictions on international passenger flights.

China's move allowed American Airlines to add two weekly flights in March between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Shanghai, raising the combined total of round trips between the countries by U.S. carriers to 12 per week.

China announced in March that after a three-year hiatus it was reopening its borders to revive tourism and boost its economy. China also relaxed visa rules to allow more outbound group tours by Chinese citizens.

American, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines operate flights to China.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing the major U.S. carriers, declined to comment.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

