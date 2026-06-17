US says signed Iran pact remains reversible until binding deal is reached
US says Iran agreement remains open until final dealReuters
Both Iran and the US ??can walk away from the memorandum of understanding they are set to sign on Friday, and upcoming talks are likely to focus on the precise sequencing of the steps previewed in the preliminary accord, a senior US official told reporters on Wednesday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official read out the 14-point memorandum that is due to be formally signed in Switzerland.
They said the upcoming meeting there will be "critical" for ensuring that the memorandum of understanding can evolve into a comprehensive agreement.
"I think the meeting in ??Switzerland will be quite critical in order to really see how we get to the next phase," a senior US official said. The document, as read out by the official, was similar to the 14-point memorandum that various media outlets, including Reuters, had already reported on earlier in the day.