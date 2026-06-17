Both Iran and the US ??can walk away from the memorandum of understanding they are set to sign on Friday, ‌and upcoming talks ​are likely to ​focus on the precise sequencing of the ​steps previewed in the preliminary accord, a senior US official told reporters on Wednesday.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the ​official read out the 14-point memorandum ‌that is due to be formally ​signed in Switzerland.They said the upcoming meeting there will be "critical" for ensuring that the ‌memorandum of understanding ​can evolve into a ‌comprehensive agreement."I think the meeting ‌in ??Switzerland will be quite critical in order ​to really see how we get to the next phase," ​a senior US official said. The document, as read out by the ‌official, was similar to the 14-point memorandum ‌that various media outlets, including Reuters, had already reported on earlier in the day.