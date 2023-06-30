Home / World News / Shell's renewables boss Thomas Brostrom to leave after CEO strategy shift

Shell's renewables boss Thomas Brostrom to leave after CEO strategy shift

Thomas Brostrom joined Shell from offshore wind giant Orsted in August 2021 to head offshore wind as the company planned to rapidly grow its wind and solar operations

Reuters LONDON
Brostrom quickly became head of renewables in February 2022 after Elisabeth Brinton stepped down less than two years after taking the reins (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shell's head of renewable generation Thomas Brostrom is leaving the company, a spokesperson said on Friday, weeks after CEO Wael Sawan scaled back its energy transition plans.
 
Brostrom joined Shell from offshore wind giant Orsted in August 2021 to head offshore wind as the company planned to rapidly grow its wind and solar operations as part of a strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions under previous CEO Ben van Beurden.
 
Brostrom quickly became head of renewables in February 2022 after Elisabeth Brinton stepped down less than two years after taking the reins.
 
Chief Executive Sawan, who took office in January, announced on June 14 a shift back to oil and gas production while paring back investments in renewables following investor pressure to focus on the most profitable businesses.
 
Sawan also introduced a new structure to the company's top leadership that eliminated Brostrom's role and split it into regions.
"Thomas BrostrÃ¸m has elected to leave Shell to pursue an external opportunity," the company said.
 
He will be succeeded by Greg Joiner, currently VP Shell Energy Australia, as head Shell Energy Europe and Emerging Markets Power. Ajay Shah will lead renewable generation in Asia while Mike Parker will head offshore wind engineering.

Also Read

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

Boris ally quits UK govt, accuses Sunak of apathy toward climate issues

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Gurdwara in Pakistan

Bausch + Lomb to buy dry-eye drug maker Novartis for $1.75 bn: Report

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

Topics :Shellsolar cellssolar power wind power

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story