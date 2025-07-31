Home / World News / US SEC unveils major reforms to support crypto, blockchain trading

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins said in remarks that he has directed commission staff to craft guidelines to determine when a crypto token is a security as well as proposals

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins said in remarks that he has directed commission staff to craft guidelines. | File Image
Reuters US
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
The head of the US securities regulator unveiled sweeping plans to overhaul capital markets regulations on Thursday to accommodate for cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based trading, in a major win for the digital asset industry which has long pushed for tailored rules. 
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins said in remarks that he has directed commission staff to craft guidelines to determine when a crypto token is a security as well as proposals for a wide range of disclosures and exemptions.
 

US SECUS securitycryptocurrency

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

