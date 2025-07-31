Home / World News / Trump wants to see Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8, US tells UN

Trump wants to see Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8, US tells UN

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia '10 days from today' if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump
Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict. | (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday. 
Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,â€ senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council. 
Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today" if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine. 
Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict. 
"We intend to continue the negotiations in Istanbul," Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council, but he added: "Despite the meetings in Istanbul, in the West, the war party did not go away ... We continue hearing voices of those who think that diplomacy is just a way of criticizing Russia and exerting pressure on it." Ukraine's deputy U.N. Ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said Russia must be confronted with "unity, resolve and action."  "We seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace grounded in the principles of the U.N. Charter and nothing less. We repeat - a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire is essential. It is the first step to halting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," she told the council.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China summons Nvidia over H20 chip security after US trade deal talks

Trump's tariff war on the world is making the Americans pay the price too

Standard Chartered backs flexibility as Wall Street tightens office return

China summons Nvidia over its AI chip H20's 'back-door security risks'

Australian court rejects X appeal in child safety case, orders legal costs

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump tariff hikeDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story