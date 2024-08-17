US Secy Blinken to embark on Israel visit today, push for Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel on Saturday, August 17, to advance efforts towards securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as well as facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza. During his visit, Blinken will emphasise the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel on August 17 to continue intensive diplomatic efforts to finalise the agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees, through the bridging proposal presented today by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Vedant Patel, in a press statement on Friday.

The proposal, supported by Egypt and Qatar, also aims to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

"This proposal would achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza, and create conditions for broader regional stability," the statement read.

"Secretary Blinken will underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any actions that could undermine the ability to finalise an agreement," it added.

The conflict in Gaza intensified after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the capture of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure, with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while minimising civilian casualties.

In a joint statement on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden, along with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, called on Iran to cease its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel.

According to the White House, the joint statement read, "We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place." The statement also highlighted the urgent need for the delivery and distribution of aid.

"We expressed our full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. We endorsed the joint call from President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to renew talks later this week with the aim of concluding the deal as soon as possible, stressing that there is no further time to lose," the joint statement read.

"All parties must live up to their responsibilities. Additionally, the unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed. We expressed our support for the defence of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups," it added.

After Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last month, which prompted promises of "punishment" from Iran, Israel is preparing for a strong retaliation.

While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh's death, it had previously threatened to execute him and other senior Hamas figures for their involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Tensions in West Asia escalated after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on July 31 that Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an attack in Tehran. The IRGC stated that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence in Tehran was hit. A projectile struck a house allocated to war veterans in Tehran at 2 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, according to a Press TV report.

The IDF also announced that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on July 30, which was in retaliation for the rocket attack on the Golan Heights that killed 12 children. Fuad Shukr, described as the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF stated. Shukr was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's top military body, and was considered the head of its strategic division.