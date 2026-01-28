US sees sharp slowdown in population growth due to less immigration

By Augusta Saraiva

US population growth cooled significantly last year amid a sharp slowdown in immigration, according to new US Census Bureau data.

The US population increased just 1.8 million, or 0.5 per cent, in the year through July 1, 2025 to nearly 342 million people, figures out Tuesday showed. That was the slowest pace of growth since 2021 and reflected both fewer immigrants moving to the US as well as more people leaving the country.

While immigrants accounted for much of the labor force growth following the pandemic, illegal border crossings have essentially come to a halt. President Donald Trump has also scaled up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and limit legal immigration.