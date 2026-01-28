Nasa airplane skids down Texas runway, flames erupt after landing

A Nasa research plane malfunctioned and had to touch down in Texas without landing gear on Tuesday, sliding across the runway on its belly and sending plumes of flame behind it, a video posted to social media showed.

The crew landed the plane at Ellington Airport, southeast of Houston, and are "all safe at this time," Nasa said in a post on X. The federal space agency added that there was "mechanical issue" that will be investigated.

The aircraft with its distinct thin fuselage is the Nasa WB-57. The plane with two crew seats is capable of flying for about 6 1/2 hours at high altitudes - beyond 63,000 feet.