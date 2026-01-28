US sending ICE unit to Winter Olympics for security sparks concern in Italy

News that a unit of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be present during the upcoming Winter Games has set off concern and confusion in Italy, where people have expressed outrage at the inclusion of an agency that has dominated headlines for leading the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Homeland Security Investigations, a unit within ICE that focuses on cross-border crimes, frequently sends its officers to overseas events like the Olympics to assist with security. HSI officers are separate from the ICE arm at the forefront of the immigration crackdown known as Enforcement and Removal Operations, and there was no indication ERO officers were being sent to Italy.

That distinction, however, wasn't immediately clear to local media Tuesday. Italy reacts to US security deployment. The reaction among some in Italy reflects not only a worsening perception abroad of the administration's tactics on immigration but also underscores a broader rift between the US under President Donald Trump and its international allies. Vague reports that ICE would be deployed in some capacity surfaced over the weekend, resulting in a series of online petitions gathering support of people opposed to the presence of ICE at the Games. They followed a RAI news report that aired Sunday showing an Italian news crew being threatened in Minneapolis by ICE agents. Trump's immigration crackdown has in recent weeks intensified in Minneapolis, leading to the fatal shootings of two US citizens at the hands of federal immigration officers.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said that ICE would not be welcome in his city, which is hosting the Feb. 6 opening ceremony to be attended by US Vice President JD Vance, as well as most ice sports. "This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt," Sala told RTL Radio 102. Italy's Interior Ministry said later that the HSI investigators would be stationed at a control room at the US Consulate in Milan, in a support role with other US law enforcement agencies, and that they would not include personnel involved in immigration controls in the United States. It noted in a statement issued after Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and US Ambassador Tilman Fertitta met Tuesday morning that HSI agents are present in more than 50 countries, including for many years Italy.

"All of the security operations in the territory remain as always the exclusive responsibility and direction of Italian authorities,'' the ministry said. ICE units breakdown Immigration and Customs Enforcement is broken into various arms. Enforcement and Removal Operations is the part of the agency that is tasked with monitoring, arresting and removing foreigners who no longer have the right to be in the US. They're the officers most directly tasked with carrying out Trump's mass deportation agenda. Another arm of ICE is Homeland Security Investigations. Agents from HSI conduct investigations into anything that has a cross-border nexus from human smuggling to fentanyl trafficking to smuggling of cultural artifacts. Agents from HSI are stationed in embassies around the world to facilitate their investigations and build relations with local law enforcement in those countries.

The ICE agents deployed to Italy for the Games will have a different role from the one seen in immigration crackdowns in the US, officials have stressed. "Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday. A US official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security measures said the general public likely wouldn't even see or be aware of the HSI agents on the ground during the Olympics. The official said HSI agents would be working behind the scenes, mainly in offices or the US consulate in Milan, as they have done during previous international events.

For years HSI distanced itself from anything having to do with deportations or immigration enforcement. At one point they got new branding and email addresses to set themselves apart because agents working in parts of the country with strong political opposition to immigration enforcement wouldn't get their emails answered because they had an ICE.gov address. Under the Trump administration, however, HSI agents have been working closer with ICE's other arm - the deportation officers - to focus more on immigration issues. They've been going out on operations with deportation officers and focusing more on immigration fraud cases. Reaction underscores fraught ties The International Olympic Committee underlined in a statement that security "is the responsibility of the authorities of the host country, who work closely with the participating delegations." The reaction in Italy highlights increasingly fraught relations between Trump and the US' traditional allies in Europe, which have been tested during the president's second term over his threats to take over Greenland.