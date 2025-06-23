Home / World News / US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran

US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran

The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East, the State Department said

The State Department recommends Americans review any country-specific security alerts on its travel site | Photo: Pexels
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:56 AM IST
By Bill Faries
 
The US State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert for American citizens, flagging the potential of travel disruptions and demonstrations following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
 
“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the State Department said in a statement. “There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.” 
 
These global alerts from the US are relatively rare — the last one was in October 2023, soon after Hamas’ attacks on Israel from Gaza sparked the latest conflict. 
 
Iran has vowed to retaliate after the US attacked its facilities over the weekend in a bid to derail the country’s nuclear program. Iran’s foreign minister has said it reserves all options to respond, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has signaled that US military bases in the region could be targeted. 
 
At the United Nations on Sunday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency Security Council meeting that the “timing, nature and scale” of Tehran’s response “will be decided by its armed forces.” 
 
The State Department recommends Americans review any country-specific security alerts on its travel site, which you can see here.
               

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

