US strikes Venezuela: World leaders condemn action, urge peace, dialogue

Global leaders reacted sharply on Saturday after the United States (US) carried out large-scale strikes on Venezuela, condemning the action and urging restraint and respect for international law.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country” following the operation. He said the action was conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement”.

Colombia urges peace

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for restraint and adherence to international norms.

“The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation,” Petro said in a post on X.

Cuba condemns US action Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel accused Washington of carrying out a “criminal attack” on Venezuela. “Cuba denounces and urgently demands the reaction of the international community against the criminal attack by the US on Venezuela... State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America. Homeland or Death We Shall Overcome!” he said. Iran criticises ‘violation of sovereignty’ Iran’s foreign ministry said it “strongly condemned the American military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country”. The statement said the action breached international law and heightened tensions in the region.

Act of armed aggression: Russia Russia’s foreign ministry described the US action as an act of armed aggression. “This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the ministry said. It added that the justifications cited by Washington were unfounded. “The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability,” the statement said. Calling for restraint and dialogue, it said, “In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue”.

The ministry said Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as declared in 2014, and that Venezuela must retain the right to decide its future without external military interference. Russia said it supported calls by Venezuelan authorities and Latin American leaders for an immediate meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for resistance Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei framed the situation as one of resistance against foreign pressure. “What matters is that when a person realises the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy,” he said.

He added, “Relying on Almighty God, trusting in God, and with confidence in the support of the people, God willing and by divine grace, we will bring the enemy to its knees.” Closely monitoring developments: EU The European Union said it continued to closely track developments in Venezuela, reiterating its long-held position that President Nicolás Maduro lacked democratic legitimacy. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said she held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as the EU’s ambassador in Caracas on the evolving situation. “The European Union is closely monitoring developments in Venezuela,” Kallas said in a statement posted on X.

She said the bloc consistently maintained that Maduro did not possess legitimacy and supported a peaceful political transition. “Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be respected. We urge restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country remains our highest priority,” Kallas said. Italy concerned over citizens’ safety Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was also closely following the situation in Venezuela, with particular attention on the safety of Italian nationals living in the country. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Meloni said the Italian government was gathering information on its citizens and remained in constant contact with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.