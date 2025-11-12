Home / World News / US Supreme Court extends block on full SNAP payments amid shutdown talks

US Supreme Court extends block on full SNAP payments amid shutdown talks

The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday

US Supreme Court
Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.

The order keeps in place at least for a few more days a chaotic situation. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.

The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday. Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume.

The justices chose what is effectively the path of least resistance, anticipating the shutdown will end soon while avoiding any substantive legal ruling about whether lower court orders to keep full payments flowing during the shutdown are correct.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

