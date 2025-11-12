Home / World News / Hurricane Melissa: Death toll rises to 45 in Jamaica, 15 still missing

Helicopters have been dropping food and other basic supplies in those two communities, said Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica's emergency management office

Hurricane
Storm has displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people still living in 88 emergency shelters that remain open (Photo: Reuters)
AP San Juan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
The number of confirmed deaths from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica rose to 45, with 15 other people missing, authorities said Tuesday.

The death toll is expected to rise, with officials still trying to reach two towns that remain cut off since the catastrophic Category 5 storm made landfall in western Jamaica on Oct 28.

He said the storm has displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people still living in 88 emergency shelters that remain open.

Nearly three dozen roadways remain blocked as crews continue to remove debris, Gayle said.

Officials noted that 50 per cent of customers have mobile service, and more than 70 per cent of customers now have water.

Meanwhile, crews have restored power to more than 60 per cent of customers.

This is a solid milestone given the scale of destruction, said Hugh Grant, president and CEO of Jamaica's power company.

He noted that power was restored Tuesday to Montego Bay's international airport.

Hurricane Melissa was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. It shredded Jamaica's western region and then made landfall in eastern Cuba, where it destroyed homes and crops.

The storm also unleased heavy flooding in southwestern Haiti, where it was blamed for at least 43 deaths.

Aid has been pouring into the three nations as people struggle to recover from the storm.

On Monday, the US government announced an additional $10 million in funds for Jamaica and another $2.5 million for Haiti, for a total of nearly $37 million for the nations affected, including Cuba and the Bahamas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :HurricaneWest Indiesstorm

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

