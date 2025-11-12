Trump aides review funds for New York City after Mamdani's mayoral win

By Skylar Woodhouse

Aides to President Donald Trump have spent the days following Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race reviewing federal funds that benefit the city to potentially suspend or cancel, a White House official said Tuesday, highlighting the threat of retribution over the democratic socialist’s win.

The administration is waiting on Trump to green-light any funding freeze, according to the official, who discussed the preparations on condition of anonymity before the president makes a decision. The White House and the mayor-elect’s transition team have not been in correspondence, the official added.

“I will be reaching out to the White House as we prepare to actually take office because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city,” Mamdani said in an interview with NBC New York that aired Tuesday. “I’ll say that I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls this city home, and wherever there’s a possibility for working together towards that end, I’m ready, and if it’s to the expense of those New Yorkers, I’ll fight it.” The White House official did not detail specific programs that could be on the chopping block if Trump, who repeatedly sought to rally voters against Mamdani ahead of the election, follows through on threats to pull funding from the city.

Mamdani was elected last week as the 111th mayor of New York after campaigning on a staunchly progressive platform that includes freezing the rent on more than 1 million stabilised apartments, providing universal child care, funding free buses and operating city-owned grocery stores — an agenda he aims to pay for with new taxes on corporations and the highest-earners. That message rattled New York’s business and financial elite — and many of its most prominent Democrats — sparking a furious pushback. Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, one of Mamdani’s opponents, and contributed to a political action committee supporting his candidacy.

In his victory speech last week, Mamdani directly addressed the president. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: ‘Turn the volume up,’ ” he said, adding: “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.” Trump during the campaign repeatedly assailed Mamdani as a “communist” and warned his election would be devastating to New York’s status as the world’s financial capital. A native New Yorker, the president pushed voters to coalesce behind Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, and tried to pressure other candidates, including Republican Curtis Sliwa, to drop out.

Funding Threat Mamdani’s election now offers the president a chance to increase his scrutiny of the country’s most populous city, setting up a clash over policies on the economy, crime and immigration that will be closely watched ahead of next year’s midterm elections. After the election, Trump said in an interview on Fox News that he wanted to see “the new mayor do well, because I love New York” but cautioned Mamdani to be “respectful of Washington” if he wanted to be successful in office. If Trump does make good on earlier threats to reduce funding that would be a major hit to the city — and New York state — as they grapple with the economic fallout from his cuts to federal agencies and a US government shutdown now in its second month.

The city is also home to the Democratic Party’s leaders in both the US House and Senate, making it a target for political retaliation from Trump and his allies. Yet cuts to key programs in Democratic-leaning areas also come with political risk. On Oct 1, the government shutdown’s first day, the White House halted $18 billion in New York infrastructure funding, citing concerns over diversity and inclusion practices. New York is investing significantly in transit-related projects to ease congestion and facilitate necessary upgrades to aging systems, with federal funding providing key support. New York City received almost $10 billion in federal funds in fiscal year 2025, comprising 8.3 per cent of total spending for its operating budget, according to the city’s comptroller’s office. That funding went toward education, housing, social services and other programs for low-income households.