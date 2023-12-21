Home / World News / US to gather intelligence on Chinese chipmakers as Biden mulls tariffs

US to gather intelligence on Chinese chipmakers as Biden mulls tariffs

In January, agency's Bureau of Industry and Security will survey more than 100 cos in autos, aerospace, defense and other to understand how they procure, use legacy chips, according to official

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Mackenzie Hawkins and Jenny Leonard

The US Commerce Department will begin gathering information on Chinese production of legacy semiconductors — chips that aren’t cutting-edge but are still vital to the global economy — as it looks to track how deeply reliant US companies have become on the technology from China.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In January, the agency’s Bureau of Industry and Security will survey more than 100 companies in autos, aerospace, defense and other sectors to understand how they procure and use legacy chips, according to a Commerce official. 

Some Chinese chipmakers have used low prices to undercut competitors, according to the official, and Washington wants to prevent China from dominating that industry like it did in steel and solar. 

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen potential signs of concerning practices from the PRC to expand their firms’ legacy chip production and make it harder for US companies to compete,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China. The survey will “inform our next steps,” she said.

Those steps could include tariffs or other trade tools to counter China’s push, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing the administration’s thinking. The House Select Committee on China recently urged the US to impose legacy chip tariffs in a bipartisan report.

Raimondo said in August that the US will use “all the tools at our disposal” if China floods the global market with underpriced legacy chips. Under Secretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez reiterated that message in October, pointing to laws enabling Washington to investigate and respond to unfair trade practices that affect national security.

But the US won’t use export controls to deal with oversupplies of older-generation semiconductors, Raimondo has said, reserving that tool only for the most advanced models. 

President Joe Biden has imposed broad curbs on China’s ability to secure and make the kind of advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence models and military applications. Beijing responded by pouring billions into factories for the chips that haven’t been banned, which include simpler models using older production techniques. 



A pandemic shortage of such chips bedeviled auto and tech firms and spurred Washington to enact the 2022 Chips and Science Act, which sets aside subsidies worth $100 billion to revitalize American semiconductor manufacturing. At least $2 billion from that fund will go to mature technologies.

The BIS survey will inform those investment decisions, the official said, and help ensure Chinese subsidies don’t drown out US incentives. The survey also seeks to nudge defense contractors toward phasing Chinese chips out of their supply chains, the official added. Last year’s annual defense bill restricted the use of some Chinese chips in military or other government items, but the rule doesn’t take effect until 2027.

Also Read

Huawei's chip advance is part of China's history of grievance against west

China move to curb chipmaking material exports escalates supply worries

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

US moves to limit access to advanced chips hurt supply chains: China

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

US expects Israel to shift to targeted operations: Antony Blinken

US regulators propose new online privacy safeguards for children: Report

10 people killed, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

Adaptation fails to get limelight at mitigation-focused COP28 summit

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :semiconductor industryChinaUnited States

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story