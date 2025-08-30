US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

The US International Trade Commission voted on Friday to proceed with an investigation into whether solar panels from India, Laos and Indonesia are stifling domestic manufacturing, a key procedural step that could result in tariffs on those imports. The unanimous decision by the three-member panel is a victory for domestic solar manufacturers who say Chinese companies with operations in those countries receive unfair government subsidies and are selling their products below the cost of production in the United States. US producers are seeking to protect billions of dollars of investment in American factories.
"Today's ITC decision confirms what our petitions allege: US solar manufacturers are being undercut and harmed by unfairly traded imports. Chinese-owned and other companies in Laos, Indonesia, and India are gaming the system with unfair practices that are gutting US jobs and investment," said Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade and partner at Wiley Rein LLP.
The case was brought in July by the alliance, a coalition of US solar manufacturers including First Solar and Hanwha's Qcells.
Imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos surged to $1.6 billion last year, up from $289 million in 2022, according to the group. Many of these imports are believed to have shifted from countries already subject to US tariffs on Southeast Asian solar exports.
The US Department of Commerce will continue investigations into the imports, with preliminary determinations on countervailing, or anti-subsidy, duties expected around Oct. 10 and on antidumping duties around Dec. 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app