Home / World News / US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

Imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos surged to $1.6 billion last year, up from $289 million in 2022, according to the group

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
The US Department of Commerce will continue investigations into the imports | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US International Trade Commission voted on Friday to proceed with an investigation into whether solar panels from India, Laos and Indonesia are stifling domestic manufacturing, a key procedural step that could result in tariffs on those imports.  The unanimous decision by the three-member panel is a victory for domestic solar manufacturers who say Chinese companies with operations in those countries receive unfair government subsidies and are selling their products below the cost of production in the United States. US producers are seeking to protect billions of dollars of investment in American factories.

ALSO READ: US tariffs to worsen India's solar panel glut as domestic bidding slows

"Today's ITC decision confirms what our petitions allege: US solar manufacturers are being undercut and harmed by unfairly traded imports. Chinese-owned and other companies in Laos, Indonesia, and India are gaming the system with unfair practices that are gutting US jobs and investment," said Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade and partner at Wiley Rein LLP.

The case was brought in July by the alliance, a coalition of US solar manufacturers including First Solar and Hanwha's Qcells.

Imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos surged to $1.6 billion last year, up from $289 million in 2022, according to the group. Many of these imports are believed to have shifted from countries already subject to US tariffs on Southeast Asian solar exports.

The US Department of Commerce will continue investigations into the imports, with preliminary determinations on countervailing, or anti-subsidy, duties expected around Oct. 10 and on antidumping duties around Dec. 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump admin plans to remove 700 unaccompanied migrant children: Senator

US appeals court rules Trump's tariffs illegal, keeps them in place for now

Social Security whistleblower quits after alleging data mishandling by DOGE

Global mail to US disrupted as countries halt shipments after Trump rule

Bangladeshi court jails 1971 war veterans, professor on terrorism charges

Topics :solar power in IndiaSolar panelssolar projectsUS India relations Indonesia

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story