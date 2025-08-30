US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

The US International Trade Commission voted on Friday to proceed with an investigation into whether solar panels from India, Laos and Indonesia are stifling domestic manufacturing, a key procedural step that could result in tariffs on those imports. The unanimous decision by the three-member panel is a victory for domestic solar manufacturers who say Chinese companies with operations in those countries receive unfair government subsidies and are selling their products below the cost of production in the United States. US producers are seeking to protect billions of dollars of investment in American factories.

"Today's ITC decision confirms what our petitions allege: US solar manufacturers are being undercut and harmed by unfairly traded imports. Chinese-owned and other companies in Laos, Indonesia, and India are gaming the system with unfair practices that are gutting US jobs and investment," said Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade and partner at Wiley Rein LLP.