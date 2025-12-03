Home / World News / Trump pardons Texas Democratic Rep. Cuellar in bribery and conspiracy case

Trump pardons Texas Democratic Rep. Cuellar in bribery and conspiracy case

Cuellar is accused of agreeing to influence legislation favourable to Azerbaijan and deliver a pro-Azerbaijan speech on the floor of the US House

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump. (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Donald Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case on Wednesday, citing what he called a weaponised justice system.

Trump, who has argued that his own legal troubles were a partisan witch hunt, said on social media without presenting evidence that Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were prosecuted because the congressman had been critical of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Trump, a Republican, said in a social media post that Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders and accused Biden, a Democrat, of going after the congressman and his wife simply for speaking the TRUTH.

Federal authorities had charged Cuellar, 69, and his wife with accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for the congressman advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico.

Cuellar is accused of agreeing to influence legislation favourable to Azerbaijan and deliver a pro-Azerbaijan speech on the floor of the US House.

Cuellar has said he and his wife are innocent.

Henry, I don't know you, but you can sleep well tonight, Trump wrote in his social media post announcing the pardon. Your nightmare is finally over!  The couple's trial had been set to begin next April.

Cuellar has served in Congress for more than 20 years, and his district stretches from San Antonio to the US-Mexico border in South Texas.

Cuellar is not the only Democrat Trump has pardoned this year. In February, he pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, five years after he had commuted his sentence in a political corruption case.

Like in Cuellar's case, Trump suggested that New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, faced federal corruption charges because he made comments critical of Biden's immigration policies.

Trump did not pardon Adams, but after Trump took office, the Justice Department moved to drop the case against the mayor, who had begun working with the Republican administration on immigration issues.

A top Justice Department official, who was also Trump's defence lawyer in several of his cases, stepped in to seek dismissal in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kremlin says Putin accepts some US peace ideas as talks on Ukraine continue

Airbus cuts 2025 delivery target after issues with top-selling jet

Putin visit: Russia seeks stronger civil nuclear partnership with India

Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume from Dec 30

Macron eyes energy cooperation, Airbus deals and 'pandas' on China visit

Topics :Donald TrumpBriberyUS President

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story