Home / World News / US to sell Australia missile systems in deal valued at $975 million

US to sell Australia missile systems in deal valued at $975 million

Australia is also developing detailed plans for a guided weapons production capability to manufacture Himars-compatible missiles domestically from 2025

Bloomberg
Photo: ANI Twitter (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Biden administration announced plans to sell rocket systems to Australia in a deal valued at as much as $975 million, as the two countries seek an even closer alliance and to counter China’s expanded military reach in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia wants to buy 22 of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., along with 60 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and other munitions, the State Department said Friday. Congress must approve the sale and contracts must still be negotiated. 

“Australia will use the capability to strengthen its homeland defense and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure,” the State Department said. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Australia is also developing detailed plans for a guided weapons production capability to manufacture Himars-compatible missiles domestically from 2025, the Australian government said in a statement Saturday.

“Australia is investing in enhanced long-range capabilities across all domains,” Defence Minister Pat Conroy said. “As well as acquiring Himars from the US, the Government is taking important steps towards domestic missile manufacturing, aiming to both build up Australia’s defence industry, protect our supply chains and contribute to easing global demand.”

The US and Australia have forged closer military ties in recent years as they draw up plans to guard against an increasingly assertive and well-funded Chinese military. Washington and Canberra announced in July that the US would expand its military footprint in Australia over coming years, including more frequent and longer visits of US submarines and collaboration on guided missile production. 

President Joe Biden is set to host Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in October. Biden canceled a trip to Australia in May because of negotiations in Washington over the US debt ceiling.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test

Russia launches 20 missiles, 2 drones at Ukraine, attack kills 16 people

Russian fires over 20 cruise missiles in Ukraine, kills 12 people

Taylor Swift's Eras tour to become highest grossing tour of all time?

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demands B-class facilities for her husband

Emerging economies pushing to end dollar's dominance. What's the option?

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

Thousands under evacuation, homes burn as wildfires race through Washington

Topics :Joe BidenUS PresidentMilitary weaponWeapons purchaseMissile deal

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story