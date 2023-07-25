Home / World News / US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, say officials

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, say officials

The package includes an array of ammunition ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS)

AP Washington
Officials said the US is also sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armoured vehicles, along with demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Biden administration is sending up to $ 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said Monday, as attacks in the war escalated to include strikes in Moscow and Crimea.

The package includes an array of ammunition ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days.

Officials said the US is also sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armoured vehicles, along with demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

The Hornets are tiny nano-drones that are used largely for intelligence gathering. Ukraine has also gotten them in the past from other Western allies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been announced.

Overall the US has provided more than $ 41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The latest package of weapons comes as a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow. Russian media reported that one of the drones fell near the city centre, not far from the towering Defence Ministry building.

Ukrainian authorities didn't immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.

Russia's military, meanwhile, unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with exploding drones. The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged portions of the port in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week's Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

US announces new $2.1 bn package of military aid to Ukraine, says Pentagon

US is providing Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid as war rages

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, say officials

Israel takes major step in Netanyahu's plan to overhaul judicial system

25 dead in wildfires across Algeria, including soldiers fighting flames

UBS fined nearly $400 mn over Credit Suisse's relationship with Archegos

Nobel laureate Yunus loses legal battle, has to pay $1.1 mn in taxes

Israeli parliament okays controversial judicial overhaul law amid protests

Topics :United StatesUS Military AidUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story