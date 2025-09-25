Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push

The Trump administration has launched new investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and medical devices, signalling a potential expansion of the President’s tariff programme, Bloomberg reported.

According to notices in the Federal Register, the Department of Commerce began the investigations on September 2 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. “Under the law, which allows the president to tariff goods deemed critical to national security, the department has 270 days to deliver its policy recommendations,” the notices said.

The probes could pave the way for new duties on imports, as President Trump seeks to boost domestic manufacturing in vital sectors by raising the cost of foreign goods.

Broader tariff strategy underway The administration already has ongoing investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, aircraft, critical minerals, medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other products. Trump has previously used Section 232 to impose tariffs on automobiles, copper, steel and aluminium. Any tariffs resulting from the new probes would supplement existing country-specific levies. However, major economies like the European Union (EU) and Japan have negotiated agreements to prevent overlapping charges. Trade experts see the Section 232 investigations as a potential safeguard for the administration, if broader tariffs imposed under emergency powers are struck down by federal courts. The Supreme Court has agreed to review challenges to those tariffs, which two lower courts have already ruled illegal.

Tariffs under Section 232 can remain in place even across different administrations, though they take longer to implement than duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the news report said. Focus on medical equipment, domestic production Some Trump administration officials are concerned about the US' dependence on foreign suppliers for medical consumables, including syringes, sutures, catheters, and gauze. The Commerce Department will also examine imports of personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks that became widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.