'Americans first': US official justifies Trump's new $100,000 H-1B fee

She said, “H-1B is a policy to prioritise investment in the American IT sector. We want to invest in American citizens, first and foremost, in training them.”

MacLeod also addressed the issue of India’s crude oil purchases from Russia, linking it directly to the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year, ANI reported. “You also mentioned buying oil from Russia. US President Trump clearly stated that he wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, so that no more lives are lost. As long as Russia makes income by exporting oil, these economic resources will be used to purchase weapons. That’s why America wants to minimise trade with Russia,” she said.

Her remarks come days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a staggering $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications . The move has alarmed India’s skilled professionals, who account for the majority of H-1B beneficiaries. US’ diplomatic focus on peace, sovereignty, and independence: MacLeod Referring to Trump’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) , MacLeod said the US government’s diplomatic priorities remain anchored in peace, sovereignty, and independence. She added, “The US government is focusing on three priorities this year. We’re focusing on peace, sovereignty, and independence, and we believe that these principles are not only the foundation of the United Nations’ founding charter but also the foundation of a prosperous, stable, and peaceful world.”

Trump signals a thaw but calls India a ‘primary funder’ of Ukraine war India-US bilateral ties recently hit a rough patch after Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil. Washington has been trying to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv but has had limited success. With the additional tariffs, India’s total tariff now stands at 50 per cent—among the highest globally alongside Brazil. However, Trump has since signalled a possible thaw. In a post on Truth Social, he said the two countries would resume negotiations to address “trade barriers”. He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday