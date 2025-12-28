US vaccine expert blames policy failures for measles outbreak in Texas

Multiple measles outbreaks in Texas have pushed US cases to their highest level in more than 30 years, a vaccine expert said.

Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told PTI in an exclusive interview that the resurgence of measles and pertussis (whooping cough) reflects gaps in both state and federal vaccination policy.

The policy gaps are both at the state level, especially in 18 US states such as Texas and elsewhere, allowing nonmedical vaccine exemptions for reasons of personal belief. And now in 2025, with this new Administration at the federal level for the first time seeking to limit access to MMR vaccines or vaccines with aluminium adjuvants, all for ideological, non-scientific reasons, he said.